Zacks: Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $594.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post sales of $594.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.20 million and the highest is $607.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at $661,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 870,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,290. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

