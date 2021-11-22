Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 167.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

