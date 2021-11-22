Zacks Investment Research Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get GoodRx alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.31.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.79 per share, for a total transaction of $138,686.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $1,641,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at about $5,222,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoodRx (GDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.