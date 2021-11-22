Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Get Lantronix alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.35.

LTRX stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 58,425 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.