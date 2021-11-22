Zacks Investment Research Lowers SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised SWK from a d rating to an a rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28. SWK has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that SWK will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in SWK by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SWK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

