ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

ZTO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of ZTO opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $9,634,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.