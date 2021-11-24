-$0.05 EPS Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Upwork posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $58,376.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,969 shares of company stock worth $12,373,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Upwork by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after buying an additional 107,781 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Upwork by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. Upwork has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.60 and a beta of 1.86.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

