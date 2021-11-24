$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.90. AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AC Immune stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 320.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

