-$0.12 EPS Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO remained flat at $$5.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 203,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,330. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $218.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

