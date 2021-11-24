$0.15 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Construction Partners also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 7,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $54,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

