$0.47 EPS Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $30,017.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. 68,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,340. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

