$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 126,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.