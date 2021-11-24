$103.06 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $103.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.82 million. trivago reported sales of $38.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $423.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.46 million to $431.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $730.91 million, with estimates ranging from $610.42 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in trivago by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.41. 468,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,846. The company has a market cap of $862.35 million, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.74. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

