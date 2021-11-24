1,541 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 94,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $146.29 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.