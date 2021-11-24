$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $28.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.09 million. Identiv posted sales of $24.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $103.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.34 million to $104.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $130.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.30. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,735. The firm has a market cap of $495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,573 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after buying an additional 932,392 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

