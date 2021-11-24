$290.84 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $290.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $334.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $148.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $953.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 3,586,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,240 shares of company stock worth $1,381,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.