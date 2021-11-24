$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the highest is $3.43 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after acquiring an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 598.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

