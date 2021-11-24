$40.50 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce sales of $40.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $42.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $36.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $149.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.45 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

FMNB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,065 shares of company stock worth $239,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

