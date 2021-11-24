$63.38 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $63.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $64.27 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $62.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $233.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $234.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $378.37 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $422.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,883. The firm has a market cap of $664.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,564,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

