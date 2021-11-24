$787.68 Million in Sales Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to report $787.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $735.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $645.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 292,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,735,000 after purchasing an additional 196,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

