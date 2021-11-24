$943.03 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to post $943.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.40 million and the lowest is $937.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $1,851,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Flowserve by 508.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 318.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 400,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,366. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.69. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.