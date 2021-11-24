Aavegotchi 1-Day Volume Reaches $90.55 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $206.12 million and approximately $90.55 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00004888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00245953 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00087542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 75,409,355 coins and its circulating supply is 73,645,191 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

