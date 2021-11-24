Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP June P. Howard Sells 6,840 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AFL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

