AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$0.90. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 5,440 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.85 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$40.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

