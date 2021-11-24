AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AWF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 192,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,337. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

