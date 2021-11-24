Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,614. The firm has a market cap of $430.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.11 and its 200 day moving average is $334.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

