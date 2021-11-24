AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

ALA stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.46. 351,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,564. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$18.23 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

