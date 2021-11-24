Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.48

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.48 and last traded at C$11.48, with a volume of 11154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.75 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$304.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.27.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

