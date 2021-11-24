American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 3,750 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

