Analysts Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.67). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CMPI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,290. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

