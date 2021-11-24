Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post sales of $50.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $185.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $187.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $235.15 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,999 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $1,335,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 886,706 shares of company stock worth $66,913,042 and sold 70,000 shares worth $6,268,450. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.82. 92,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

