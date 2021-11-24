Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,998.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64,507 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

