Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 21,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,185. The firm has a market cap of $795.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.95. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

