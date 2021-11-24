Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,052. The company has a market cap of $281.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

