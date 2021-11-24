Analysts Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price at $26.57

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 720,656 shares of company stock worth $16,763,704.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 1,271,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

