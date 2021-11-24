Analyzing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

This table compares EPAM Systems and Turing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54% Turing N/A N/A N/A

91.6% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and Turing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 13.23 $327.16 million $7.21 86.03 Turing $803.38 million 11.62 $79.28 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Turing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EPAM Systems and Turing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus price target of $649.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Turing has a consensus price target of $32.45, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Turing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turing is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Turing on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.