Andy F. Bessette Sells 6,005 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,112. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

