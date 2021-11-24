Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 136,581 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 110,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

