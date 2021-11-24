ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Shares Down 0.3%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 81,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 20,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,880,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,892,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,361,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,941,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.