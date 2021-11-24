Asset Management Corp IL ADV Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. 190,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,998,994. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

