Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.40

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.40 and traded as low as C$14.22. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 21,470 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$607.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 92.72, a current ratio of 94.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.26%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

