Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt Sells 8,117,655 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Certara alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,337. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.07. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.