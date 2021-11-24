Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

BARK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,597. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85. Bark & Co has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.54.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bark & Co

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

