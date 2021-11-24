Bay Rivers Group Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,915.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,849.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2,666.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

