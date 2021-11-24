Beyond Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00066803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.61 or 0.07413932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.59 or 0.99795421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

