Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $131,421.19 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.98 or 0.98968680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00361411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.18 or 0.00481840 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00185816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001575 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001218 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,945,327 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

