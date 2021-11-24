BitcoinZ Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.39 million and $44,176.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.82 or 0.00446209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.00212761 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00099171 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.