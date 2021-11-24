BitWhite Price Tops $0.0043 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $157,275.70 and approximately $157,402.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

