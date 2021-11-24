Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. 229,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,934. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

