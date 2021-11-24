Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett Acquires 10,000 Shares

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,462. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.